Members Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,316 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 88,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $47.58 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

