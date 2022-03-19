Members Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $4,811,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

