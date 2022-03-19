MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.19.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. MediWound has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.