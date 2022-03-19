Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.500-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Get Medifast alerts:

NYSE:MED traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.26. 175,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,080. Medifast has a twelve month low of $161.44 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.56.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,586,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.