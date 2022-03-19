Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Raises Dividend to $1.64 Per Share

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42.

Medifast has raised its dividend by 37.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Medifast has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medifast to earn $18.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of MED opened at $186.26 on Friday. Medifast has a one year low of $161.44 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.17.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $7,627,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

