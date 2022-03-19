McDonald’s’ (MCD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

McDonald’s stock opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.02. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

