McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $238.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.