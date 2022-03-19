McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.92. 5,113,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,429. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

