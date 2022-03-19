McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

