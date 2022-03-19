Maxim Group Cuts HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target to $8.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HyreCar ( NASDAQ:HYRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 165.77% and a negative net margin of 72.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

