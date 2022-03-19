Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VAC traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $156.87. The stock had a trading volume of 511,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,672. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average of $160.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.92 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $133.49 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

