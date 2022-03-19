Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 1,966 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

