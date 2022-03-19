Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA VOT opened at $221.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.63 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.51 and a 200 day moving average of $238.66.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.