Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $221.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.63 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.51 and a 200 day moving average of $238.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

