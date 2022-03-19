Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $23.71. 1,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.
About Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.