ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MANT. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of MANT opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

