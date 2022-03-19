Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $801.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,591,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

