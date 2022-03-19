Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Position Lifted by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 414.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $104.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

