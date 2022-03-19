Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Shares of MIC opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $40.85.
Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 397.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About Macquarie Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.
