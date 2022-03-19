Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.35.

LFT stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

