Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Short Interest Up 16.6% in February

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Lucira Health by 150.5% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 601,942 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lucira Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Lucira Health by 18.8% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,796,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,851,000 after buying an additional 502,733 shares during the period. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHDX stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

