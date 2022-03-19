Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Short Interest Up 16.6% in February

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LHDX stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.
Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.