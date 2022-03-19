Loser Coin (LOWB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.93 Million

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $177,972.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.27 or 0.07071747 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,862.86 or 0.99937990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041614 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

