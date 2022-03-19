Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) & The Competition Critical Review

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) is one of 932 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Longboard Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.60% -23.69% Longboard Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,285.60% -134.11% -12.49%

This is a summary of current ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longboard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Longboard Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5785 20214 42643 831 2.55

Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 377.88%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Longboard Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Longboard Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -$27.80 million -2.63 Longboard Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.92 billion $257.10 million -2.14

Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Longboard Pharmaceuticals. Longboard Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Longboard Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as Arena Neuroscience, Inc. and changed its name to Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2020. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

