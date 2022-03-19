Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

NYSE LOMA opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $698.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $89,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

