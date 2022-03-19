LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LiveRamp by 2,008.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 357,330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in LiveRamp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $39.07 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

