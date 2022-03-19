Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $7.14. 537,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $371.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liquidia by 205.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 4,365.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,537 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

