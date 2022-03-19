Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $7.14 on Friday. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 518,849 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 840.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

