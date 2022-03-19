LiquidApps Trading Up 8.7% This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $299.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

