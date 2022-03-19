Lion Street Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

