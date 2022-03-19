Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.22. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,270. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

