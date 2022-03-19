LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Short Interest Update

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

LGIH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,490. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 26.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 145.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 87.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 65,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.77. LGI Homes has a one year low of $110.83 and a one year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.