LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE LPL opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.18. LG Display has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in LG Display by 110.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 251.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

