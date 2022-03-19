Lewis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,024 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.43 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

