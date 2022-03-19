Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 601 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.60. 4,802,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

