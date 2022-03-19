Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in agilon health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in agilon health by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 942,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in agilon health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,831,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,262,000 after acquiring an additional 71,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in agilon health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,848 over the last three months.

Shares of AGL opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

