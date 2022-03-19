Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $108,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 851,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 416,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 272,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,105,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

