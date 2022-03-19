Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $814,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $9.20 on Friday, hitting $380.60. 8,252,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,934,449. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

