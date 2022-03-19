Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 154 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of IYH traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.17. 54,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,601. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.65 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.27 and its 200-day moving average is $283.38.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

