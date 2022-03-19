Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,141 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,434. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

