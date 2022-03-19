Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 86,550 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 192,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

