Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.59 and a 12 month high of C$1.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,672 shares in the company, valued at C$161,653.90.

About Leucrotta Exploration (Get Rating)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

