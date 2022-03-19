Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Shares of LEN traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.54. 5,792,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.83. Lennar has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.93.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

