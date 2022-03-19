LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. 302,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,868. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

