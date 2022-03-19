Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEGN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

