Legacy Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,196 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 103,487 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1,511.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 66,122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 44,477 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

