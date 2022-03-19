Legacy Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Acas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,131. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.11.

