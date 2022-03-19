Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IBML traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,782 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

