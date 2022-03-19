Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.96. 7,766,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,981. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

