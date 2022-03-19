Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $692,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,689,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

