Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Penumbra stock opened at $215.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,437.23 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.19 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

