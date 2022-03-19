Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $128.76 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

